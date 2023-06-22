Another 1st-year student allegedly ‘tortured’ by BCL

According to the written complaint, Rohan was staying at the “gono room” of the university’s Lalon Shah Hall since admission. On Tuesday, a group of BCL’s IU unit activists, including Fine Arts department’s second-year students Afif Hasan and Tonmoy Biswas, called him to room 136 of the hall early Tuesday, Rohan said.

The accused are known as supporters of BCL’s IU unit general secretary Nasim Ahmed Joy.

Describing the incident on early Tuesday, Rohan said at one point Afif, Tonmoy and others started torturing him both physically and mentally. The ordeal continued for some times in the name of ragging, the complaint added.