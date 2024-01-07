Shakib Al Hasan casts vote, hopes voters' presence will increase later

Awami League candidate for Magura-1 constituency, Shakib Al Hasan casts his vote around 8:00am today, Sunday at Dori Magura Govt Primary School polling centre.

Local Awami League leaders, activists and supporters believe his victory is almost certain as there is no strong contestant in the polling field.

Shakib Al Hasan along with his family members reached the polling centre a few minutes before 8:00am.