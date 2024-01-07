Shakib Al Hasan casts vote, hopes voters' presence will increase later

Awami League candidate for Magura-1 constituency, Shakib Al Hasan casts his vote around 8:00am today, Sunday at Dori Magura Govt Primary School polling centre.
Local Awami League leaders, activists and supporters believe his victory is almost certain as there is no strong contestant in the polling field.
Shakib Al Hasan along with his family members reached the polling centre a few minutes before 8:00am.
The media persons were waiting there for him. As soon as the clock struck 8:00, Shakib entered the polling centre. After casting his vote, he talked to the media persons.
In response to journalists’ questions at that time, Shakib said he hopes that people will come to vote to apply their civil rights. This cricketer-turned politician hopes that the presence of voters in the polling centres will go up as the day progresses.
Who is Shakib's idol in politics?
There are four candidates contesting against Shakib Al Hasan in Magura-1 constituency consisting of a portion of the Sadar Upazila and Sreepur upazila.
The candidates are: Kazi Rezaul Hossain of Bangladesh Congress, Md Sirajus Sayafin of Jatiya Party, KM Motasim Billa of Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF) and Sonjoy Kumar Roy of Trinamool BNP.
Among them, the Jatiya Party candidate did not even get down to campaign while Kazi Rezaul Hossain of Bangladesh Congress contesting with the green coconut symbol campaigned just for the sake of it.
Under such circumstances, people involved in local politics are saying that Shakib’s victory is almost certain. Now it’s just the wait to see how many voters he can attract to his side.
According to the district returning officer’s office, there are a total 400,485 (4 lakh and 485) voters in Magura-1 constituency. As many as 200,862 (2 lakh and 862) of them are male and 199,621 (1.99 lakh and 621) of them are female. There are a total 152 polling centres in this constituency.