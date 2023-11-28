Magura Awami League to work united for Shakib Al Hasan

The Magura district Awami League has declared to remain united and work for the party nominated candidate in Magura-1 constituency, Shakib Al Hasan.
The announcement came after an extended meeting of the district Awami League at the party office in the Jamrultala area of the city. Earlier, incumbent MP of the constituency Saifuzzaman Shikhor declared to help Shakib Al Hasan on Monday.
This is the first time Shakib Al Hasan, ODI and T-20 skipper of the Bangladesh national cricket team, is running for the election.
Speaking to the leaders of the party, the district AL called for an extended meeting after being confirmed about the party nominations in the two constituencies of the district.
The top leaders of district Awami League said they expected incumbent MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor to be nominated again. But, the party leaders and activists in the district were frustrated with the last moment decision to nominate Shakib Al Hasan.
However, Saifuzzaman Shikhor requested the top leaders in the district to work for Shakib in the upcoming election.
After the meeting, district Awami League president, AFM Abdul Fattah said, "Saifuzzaman Shikhor has been the key organising force of district Awami League for a long time. Therefore, the party leaders and activists were a bit frustrated and agitated as well with the decision to nominate Shakib Al Hasan in this constituency. However, as it’s the decision of the party president, we have decided to work united to honour her decision."