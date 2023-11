Awami League has unveiled the names of the party candidates who will contest the 12th parliamentary election.

AL secretary general Obaidul Quader read the out names at the party central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital at 4:00pm on Sunday.

AL has not announced candidates in two constituencies in Kushtia-2 and Narayanganj-5. Of the senior central leaders, Tofail Ahmed, Amir Hossain Amu, Matia Chowdhury, Obaidul Quader, Hasan Mahmud and Dipu Moni got party tickets.