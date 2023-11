Bangladesh cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan gets Awami League nomination from Magura-1.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader announced the name of Shakib while disclosing the names of ruling party candidates for the 12th parliamentary election on Sunday.

Shakib sought nomination of the ruling party Dhaka-10, Magura-1 and Magura-2. He submitted AL nomination forms on 21 November.