Two trucks torched in Rangunia

Some people blocked the Chattogram-Kaptai road in Rangunia upazila of Chattogram by felling trees and set fire to two trucks early on Wednesday.
The incident took place in Chandraghona-Lichubagan Chowdhury Gotta area of the upazila’s Chandraghna-Kadamtali union at around 4:00 am on Wednesday, the second day of the 3-day nationwide blockade enforced by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
On information, police and fire services rushed to the spot, doused the flame and removed logs to clear the road. Movement of vehicles became normal after that.
Fire Service and Civil Defence’s Rangunia station officer Zahedur Rahman said they extinguished the fire first, and then removed the logs from the road after a hectic effort for two hours.
Rangunia police station officer-in-charge (OC) Chandan Kumar Chakrabarty said none was spotted at the scene and police are processing to file a case.