Two trucks torched in Rangunia

Some people blocked the Chattogram-Kaptai road in Rangunia upazila of Chattogram by felling trees and set fire to two trucks early on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Chandraghona-Lichubagan Chowdhury Gotta area of the upazila’s Chandraghna-Kadamtali union at around 4:00 am on Wednesday, the second day of the 3-day nationwide blockade enforced by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).