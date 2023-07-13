Toll to be paid to cross Karnaphuli tunnel

A vehicle will have to pay at least Tk 200 to pass through Bangabandu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel built under the Kharnaphuli river, according to a gazette published on Thursday by the road transport and bridges ministry.
Toll for twelve types of vehicles allowed to cross the tunnel has been fixed.
Of the two tubes of tunnel, the work of one tube in the south has been completed, this tube runs from Chattogram's Anwara end to Patenga end in the city.
The tunnel, the estimated cost of which is Tk 106.89 billion, may be opened in September. The construction work started on 24 February 2019.
According to the gazette signed by deputy secretary Md Abul Hasan, a car and a jeep will have to pay Tk 200 each to cross the tunnel. The micro bus will have to pay the same amount.
A microbus will have to pay Tk 250, a bus with 31 seats to pay Tk 300 and a bus with 32 seats or more will have to pay Tk 400.
A bus (3 excel) has been fixed Tk 500.
A truck of five tonnes will have to pay Tk 400, truck of more than five to eight tonnes will have to pay Tk 500 and truck of more than eight to 11 tonnes will have to pay Tk 600.
A truck of 3 excel or a trailer will have to pay Tk 800 while four excel truck or trailer will have to pay Tk 1000. When above four excel, it will have to pay Tk 200 for each excel.
According to the feasibility study of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, a total of 28,305 vehicles will cross the tunnel everyday in 2025 after the inauguration.
The vehicles are estimated to be 37,946 in 2030 while vehicles are estimated to be 162,000 in 2067.