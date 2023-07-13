Toll to be paid to cross Karnaphuli tunnel

Of the two tubes of tunnel, the work of one tube in the south has been completed, this tube runs from Chattogram's Anwara end to Patenga end in the city.

The tunnel, the estimated cost of which is Tk 106.89 billion, may be opened in September. The construction work started on 24 February 2019.

According to the gazette signed by deputy secretary Md Abul Hasan, a car and a jeep will have to pay Tk 200 each to cross the tunnel. The micro bus will have to pay the same amount.

A microbus will have to pay Tk 250, a bus with 31 seats to pay Tk 300 and a bus with 32 seats or more will have to pay Tk 400.

A bus (3 excel) has been fixed Tk 500.