Everything will stagnate if investment does not revive: Masrur Reaz

M Masrur Reaz, chairman of the private research organisation Policy Exchange Bangladesh, has said that restoring investment activity must be given the highest priority in overcoming the country’s current fragile economic situation.

If investment cannot be revived, then employment, exports, diversification, and productivity—everything—will come to a halt, he pointed out.

Masrur Reaz further said that the current investment situation has “hit rock bottom,” and that major reforms are essential to recover from it.

He made these remarks today, Thursday, at a roundtable discussion titled “Budget in a Time of Crisis and Public Expectations,” organised by Prothom Alo. The discussion was held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka. The chief guest at the event was Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, the finance and planning minister.

Describing the current period as a time of multidimensional crisis, Masrur Reaz said, “The wheels of our economy have slowed down. Growth in private-sector credit flow has fallen to a historic low of 4.7 per cent. This is an alarming signal for investment.”

Masrur Reaz also stated at the event that no visible steps toward necessary reforms had been taken during the interim government’s 18 months in office.

He said, “The investment environment is now like a broken house. If we try to find tenants or investors without repairing the house first, they will return disappointed. During the past 18 months [under the interim government], some scattered reforms have taken place, which I would call ‘Mickey Mouse’ reforms. Such minor reforms cannot remove the major obstacles to investment.”