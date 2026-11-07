Hill women building their own place through their earnings

To earn some extra money, Nanta weaves traditional clothing called rinai-risa on a backstrap loom. She not only sells these garments but also wears them herself. It takes a week or more to make one rinai-risa. Besides, she rears pigs, goats and poultry. She also collects various forest foods, including dheki shak, taro and bamboo shoots, from the forest and sells them at the market. She uses the money earned from these activities to buy essential household items.

Neither Nanta nor her husband had the opportunity to receive formal education. That is why they want their three sons to study. Their eldest son lives with relatives and studies at Khagrachhari College. The second son lives in a monastery-run hostel in Gazipur and is in class ten, while the youngest studies in class four at the village school. Nanta has to take up additional work alongside jhum cultivation to meet her children's educational expenses.

She says, “We could not study. That is why we want our sons to get an education. We do not want them to be compelled to spend their lives doing hard labour like us. It is not easy to bear their educational expenses. Still, I feel that these hardships will be worthwhile one day.”