Man serves sentence for cash, accused at large

In the film Aynabaji (deception), the main character, Sharafat Karim Ayna (played by Chanchal Chowdhury), serves jail term on behalf of others in exchange for money.

Such incidents are not confined to cinema—one has actually occurred in Gazipur as well. There, a similar incident took place for just Tk 15,000. Although the accused in a Forest Department case, Sattar Mia, freely roams outside, a man named Saiful Islam has been sent to prison in his place.

The real accused, Sattar Mia, 45, is from Mothajhuri Talchala village in Kaliakair upazila. Saiful Islam, 30, who went to prison in his place, is also a resident of the same village.