Gazipur factory fire: Death toll rises to 3
One more body was recovered from the button manufacturing factory that was devastated by fire on Sunday afternoon in Gazipur’s Sreepur upazila. Death toll from the incident now stands at three.
Sreepur police station’s Officer-in-Charge Joynal Abedin Mondal confirmed the information, saying that the body was recovered from the debris of the factory on Monday morning.
Of the deceased, one was identified as Bablu Mia, son of Mozlum Mia of Lalmonirhat, he said.
Deputy director of Fire Service in Gazipur, Mohammad Mamun said they recovered two bodies from the factory till Sunday night.
With this, three bodies have been recovered so far, he said, adding that it is difficult to identify the bodies as they are badly burnt.
On Sunday afternoon, a fire broke out in the ‘M & U Trims Ltd’ factory around 1:45 pm and spread quickly.
The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, said the fire service official. Seven firefighting units brought the fire under control around 3:45 pm.