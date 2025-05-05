Two held over attack on Hasnat Abdullah's car in Gazipur
Police arrested two people in connection with an alleged attack on the vehicle carrying the chief organiser (south) of NCP, Hasnat Abdullah, which occurred in Gazipur on Sunday night.
"We already managed to arrest two people in connection with the incident and are collecting information to apprehend the rest of the culprits who were involved with this attack," Md Rabiul Islam, additional deputy police commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police, told reporters on Sunday night.
However, he did not reveal the identities of the arrestees. The police officer also said that everyone is working to find the attackers as ordered by the GMP commissioner. "Whoever the perpetrators are, we will find them and bring them to book," he said.
He added that senior police officers visited the scene after hearing the news to speak to Hasnat Abdullah, one of the central coordinators of the movement that toppled the Awami League government on 5 August.
They also enquired about his health. Rabiul mentioned that the NCP leader is now physically well. "Once we receive the complaint from a plaintiff, we will file the case," he added.
Earlier, the microbus Hasnat was travelling in came under attack in the Chandana area of Gazipur on Sunday evening. Some 10-12 people are said to have emerged on the road as the microbus approached, and proceeded to smash the glass window inches from where the NCP leader sat.
Hasnat had some minor cuts from the broken glass. Otherwise, he was fine.
Following the attack, leaders and activists of NCP held a torchlight procession in Gazipur to protest the attack. During the procession, they chanted various slogans against the Awami League.