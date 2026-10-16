Giant plastic monster with a tree in hand emerges on Cox’s Bazar beach

Through the four-month exhibition, they aim to raise awareness among several hundred thousand tourists and local residents about the harmful effects of marine pollution. The organisers said they want to encourage people to act responsibly in managing plastic waste.

Bidyanondo Foundation director Jamal Uddin said, “We often enjoy the beauty of the sea but forget our own role in polluting it. This monster, made from discarded plastic, is actually a reflection of our lack of awareness.

“We want people not just to take photographs of the sculpture and leave, but also to ask themselves where they are disposing of the plastic they use and what harm it is causing to the sea,” he added.