Raihan Sharif would wield gun very often, but nobody prevented him

Raihan Sharif, a teacher at the Community Medicine Department at Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College, Sirajganj, who came into focus after shooting a student had been carrying illegal arms for a long time.

He often would threaten to shoot people differing in his opinions, but no action was taken against him.

The teacher was sacked from his previous workplace the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Sirajganj on allegations of threatening a senior colleague at gunpoint.

Students alleged he threatened them very often while welding his pistol at his present workplace. Having received verbal complaints, the college authorities served the teacher show cause notice twice, to which the teacher did not respond, said Amirul Hossain Chowdhury, principal of Mansur Ali Medical College.

The principal claimed they could not take any action against Raihan Sharif due to his connection to influential people.

Raihan Sharif shot student Arafat Amin during a viva examination at the college on Monday afternoon. On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered two foreign pistols, 81 rounds of bullets, four magazines, and 12 foreign knives from him.

The police said Raihan Sharif faces two lawsuits. The victim’s father Abdullah Al Amin filed one of the cases accusing the teacher of attempting to kill, as well as intimidating his son. Raihan Sharif gave a confessional statement to judge Billa Hossain at Sirajganj’s additional chief judicial magistrate court in this case.

Detective branch inspector Abdul Wadud of Sirajganj’s police filed another case under the Arms Control Act, the police sought a seven-day remand for the teacher, which the court did not grant as he gave a confession in another case.