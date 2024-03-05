Sirajganj Medical
Teacher Raihan had a fascination for arms: DB
Raihan Sharif, who is a teacher at the Community Medicine Department at at Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College, Sirajganj, came into focus after shooting a student.
The detective branch of district police has said they have recovered firearms and bullets from Raihan Sharif, a teacher at Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College, Sirajganj.
DB said he had a special fascination for arms.
The DB police said they have recovered two sophisticated pistols, 81 rounds of bullets, four magazines, and 12 foreign knives from him.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Sirajganj DB inspector Julhas Uddin said teacher Raihan Sharif has been arrested in a case filed by the bullet-wounded student Arafat Amin's father Abdullah Al Amin, a resident from Natal Para Dhansiri area in Bogura.
The DB official also said many pictures of sophisticated foreign pistols have been found in his mobile phone.
The official said a raid was conducted at his residence at Professors' Garden at BA College Road yesterday, Monday to look into whether he possessed more arms. However, no arms were found.
Julhas Uddin said Raihan Sharif was arrested yesterday in connection with shooting a student in the leg.
In a primary interrogation, Raihan admits that he bought a foreign pistol for Tk 100,000 and he had a special fascination for arms, the DB official added. Raihan downloaded pictures whenever he saw pictures of foreign pistols on the internet. Afterwards, he grew interested in buying foreign arms.
The DB official said in WhatsApp of Raihan Sharif's mobile phone, a physician wanted to know what business he deals in. In reply, Raihan said, "Deals in arms."
Sirajganj sadar police station officer-in-charge Sirajul Islam said two cases have been filed against Raihan Sharif with the police station after 12:00am yesterday, Monday. Student Aarafat Amin's father Abdullah Al Amin is a plaintiff in a case. He brought allegations of threat and an attempt to kill his son.
Besides, Sirajganj DB sub-inspector Abdul Wadud filed another case against Raihan Sharif under the arms control act.