Teacher Raihan had a fascination for arms: DB

Raihan Sharif, who is a teacher at the Community Medicine Department at at Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College, Sirajganj, came into focus after shooting a student.

The detective branch of district police has said they have recovered firearms and bullets from Raihan Sharif, a teacher at Shaheed M Monsur Ali Medical College, Sirajganj.

DB said he had a special fascination for arms.

The DB police said they have recovered two sophisticated pistols, 81 rounds of bullets, four magazines, and 12 foreign knives from him.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Sirajganj DB inspector Julhas Uddin said teacher Raihan Sharif has been arrested in a case filed by the bullet-wounded student Arafat Amin's father Abdullah Al Amin, a resident from Natal Para Dhansiri area in Bogura.