Tourist ship operation on Teknaf-St. Martin route to resume Friday

He said a meeting was held on Thursday evening at Cox’s Bazar deputy commissioner's (DC) conference room where upazila administration, BGB, Coast Guard, police, public representatives, and the leaders of tourism sector were present with the DC Mohammad Shahin Imran in the chair.
The permission to operate ships on Teknaf-Saint Martin route has been given In the meeting, the UNO added.
The president of the tour operators association of Cox’s Bazar, Anwar Kamal, said the decision will be effective from Friday morning.
Four vessels will restart their operations to and from Damdamia ghat of Teknaf.