Tourist ship operation on Teknaf-St. Martin route to resume Friday

Correspondent
Teknaf, Cox's Bazar
St. Martin's IslandProthom Alo file photo

The operation of tourist vessels between Teknaf and Saint Martin will resume on Friday morning, months after the administration concerned suspended the movement citing the navigability crisis.

Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Teknaf upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.  

He said a meeting was held on Thursday evening at Cox’s Bazar deputy commissioner's (DC) conference room where upazila administration, BGB, Coast Guard, police, public representatives, and the leaders of tourism sector were present with the DC Mohammad Shahin Imran in the chair.

The permission to operate ships on Teknaf-Saint Martin route has been given In the meeting, the UNO added.   

The president of the tour operators association of Cox’s Bazar, Anwar Kamal, said the decision will be effective from Friday morning.

Four vessels will restart their operations to and from Damdamia ghat of Teknaf.   

