Eight die of Covid, 992 more infected in Rajshahi

A total of 992 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in all eight districts of Rajshahi division on Saturday, taking the caseload to 59,302, reports BSS.

With eight more fatalities from the disease reported on the day, the death toll reached 937, including 419 in Bogura, 173 in Rajshahi with 96 in Rajshahi city and 114 in Chapainawabganj, said physician Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of health.

The new daily infection figure shows a surging trend compared to the previous day's figure of 426, the health department sources said.