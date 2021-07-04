Eight die of Covid, 992 more infected in Rajshahi

Among the infected people, 41,255 have, so far, recovered from the lethal virus with 729 new recoveries reported during the time.
A total of 6,898 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in Rajshahi division.
Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 13,400 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 9,228 have by now been released.
On the other hand, 754 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 295 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Sunday.
Of the total new cases, the highest 269 were detected in Rajshahi division, including 144 in Rajshahi city, followed by 194 in Bogura, 176 in Natore, 147 in Pabna, 66 in Sirajganj, 51, in Naogaon, 49 in Chapainawabganj and 40 in Joypurhat districts.
With the newly detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total cases now stands at 18,250 in the division, including 14,701 in Rajshahi city, 4,300 in Chapainawabganj, 4,739 in Naogaon, 4,102 in Natore, 3,561 in Joypurhat, 14,379 in Bogura, 4,769 in Sirajganj and 5,202 in Pabna.
A total of 86,371 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since 10 March last year to prevent the community transmission of the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19).
Of them, 77,460 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.
Meanwhile, the surge of Covid-19 cases has been continuing in all eight districts of the division since the very beginning of the second wave making the division a hotspot of the deadly virus.