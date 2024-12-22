One killed as 10 vehicles collide in 4 accidents on Mawa expressway

The deceased is Farhad Hossain, 40, a resident of Bhanga in Faridpur and the driver of one of the colliding buses. Among the injured, one has been identified as Zakir Hossain, 32, a resident of Noakhali and driver's assistant on a bus.

According to local sources, heavy fog blanketed the expressway in the morning, reducing visibility to an alarming extent. It led to the accidents over a stretch of around four kilometers between Sholaghar and Hasara on the Mawa-bound lane.

Dewan Azad, a fire service official from Sreenagar, said the vehicles, including passenger buses, trucks, pick up vans, and covered vans, collided at four spots between Sholaghar and Hasara. Some collided with others from behind, while some crashed into road dividers amid dense fog.