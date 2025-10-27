All sources of corruption linked to politics: ACC chairman

Highlighting the political links of all sources of corruption, Mohammad Abdul Momen, chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), said many corrupt individuals are nurtured by politicians.

He said that one of the main reasons for the downfall of past governments was corruption, so people must stay vigilant and ensure that honest and capable candidates are elected in upcoming elections.

Mohammad Abdul Momen made these remarks while delivering the speech at the ACC public hearing held in Chuadanga.