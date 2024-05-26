Severe cyclone Remal: Youth swept away in tidal surge in Kuakata
A young man died after being swept away in a tidal surge under the influence of a severe cyclone Remal in Kuakata of Patuakhali district Sunday.
The incident took place in Kauarchar area of Dhulachar union of Kalapara upazila of the distirct.
Deceased Md. Soriful Islam, 24, is from Kalapara upazila.
Police and local sources said the sea was tumultuous under the influence of a severe cyclone Remal from the morning. The water level in the rivers has been rising. Shoriful Islam’s paternal aunt, Matwara Begum, and his cousin live in the Kauarchar area adjacent to the Kuakata beach.
As the water level was rising, Shoriful Islam and some other people were going to his aunt’s home to help them shift to a safe place around 1:00 pm. The area was under 4-6 feet tidal water at that time. He was swept away while trying to cross the area swimming. Later, people recovered his body from the area around an hour later.
Mohipur police station officer-in-charge Anwar Hossain Talukder confirmed this.