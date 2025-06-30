Latifur Rahman, Faraaz’s death anniversary: Free medical camp held in Ashashuni
A free medical camp was held in Ashashuni upazila of Satkhira marking the death anniversary of Transcom Group’s late chairman Latifur Rahman and his grandson Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain.
Organised by SKF Pharmaceuticals Limited, the camp began at 9:30 am today, Monday, at the Diabetes and General Hospital in Karim Super Market in the upazila’s Budhata area, some 16 km away from the district town.
Visiting the camp around 8:30 am, more than 200 people were seen gathering there to receive treatment on various health complications including heart disease, diabetes, gynecological problems and allergies.
Sharmin Sultana, 28, from Budhata village, has long been suffering from gynecological problems. She said, “I heard that free treatment is being provided here in the name of Latifur Rahman and Faraaz, so I came.”
Taslima Khatun, 25, from Gunakarkati village said, “I came with pregnancy-related issues. A female physician saw me and gave me medicine.”
Mohabbat Ali, 65, from Naikati village, said, “I’m a diabetic. So, physician Minak Kumar Biswas examined me and provided medicine.”
Rezaul Karim, senior regional sales manager of SKF Pharmaceuticals, said, “We have organised the daylong free medical camp on the occasion of the death anniversary of the late Latifur Rahman and Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain. The treatment started at 9:30 am, and 210 patients had registered as of 12:00 pm, while over 100 of them were provided with free medicine and prescriptions.”
He added that the camp would continue until 4:00 pm and they expected to treat 450 to 500 patients by the end of the day.
Minak Kumar Biswas, assistant registrar and medicine and cardiology specialist, and Anamika Bachar, gynae and obstetrics specialist, from Satkhira Medical College Hospital treated the patients at the camp.
SKF Pharmaceuticals area manager Narayan Chandra Halder, field manager Kamal Hossain, and medical services officers Kamaruzzaman and Deepak Kumar Roy assisted the physicians.
Latifur Rahman, chairman of Transcom Group, passed away at his ancestral home in Chauddagram, Cumilla on 1 July 2020. He was one of the country’s leading industrialists.
His grandson, Faraaz Ayaaz Hossain, was killed in the terrorist attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka’s Gulshan on the night of 1 July 2016. He was one of the 20 people killed in the attack that night.