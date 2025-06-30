Latifur Rahman, Faraaz’s death anniversary: Free medical camp held in Ashashuni

Visiting the camp around 8:30 am, more than 200 people were seen gathering there to receive treatment on various health complications including heart disease, diabetes, gynecological problems and allergies.

Sharmin Sultana, 28, from Budhata village, has long been suffering from gynecological problems. She said, “I heard that free treatment is being provided here in the name of Latifur Rahman and Faraaz, so I came.”

Taslima Khatun, 25, from Gunakarkati village said, “I came with pregnancy-related issues. A female physician saw me and gave me medicine.”

Mohabbat Ali, 65, from Naikati village, said, “I’m a diabetic. So, physician Minak Kumar Biswas examined me and provided medicine.”