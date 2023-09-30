Over 300 tourists stranded on St Martin's Island

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chattogram regional office deputy director and in-charge of Teknaf Noyon Sheel said a tourist ship 'MV Baro Awlia' was allowed to operate on experimental basis on Teknaf-Saint Martin route from Wednesday.

All ships will be allowed to operate on that route if there is a success of seven days in the operation of MV Baro Awlia.

Meanwhile, permission has been sought from BIWTA for the operation of another ship 'Keari Sindbad'.

A ticket seller of MV Baro Awlia said the ship with 825 tourists set out for Saint Martin's Island from Damdamia jetty ghat on Friday morning.

The ship with about 600 tourists returned in the afternoon, but the remaining tourists stayed to pass the night.

Service Trawler Owners Association Abdur Rashid and Speedboat Owners Association Khorshed Alam said transport of passengers has been suspended due to cautionary signals since Saturday morning. Transport of passengers will be started once the situation becomes normal. Over 300 tourists in speedboats went to Saint Martin's Island on Thursday and Friday. Of them, around 50 tourists are staying on the island.