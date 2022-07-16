Local News

65km of roads under SCC damaged in flood

Prothom Alo English Desk
Different spots of Sylhet-Gowainghat road has submerged once again following heavy rain for two days and flash flood. The photo is taken at Salutikar area in Gowainghat upazila, Sylhet, on 30 June 2022
At least 65km of the road network has been badly damaged due to the recent flooding in Sylhet City Corporation (SCC), UNB reports.

According to the officials of the Road and Highways Department, LGED and City Corporation, the roads have been affected most during the flood.

And even after the roads were submerged, traffic movement continued. As a result, the amount of damage has increased, they said.

There are two important roads in the city corporation area. One of them is Sunamganj road starting from Ambarkhana and the other is Subhani Ghat road via Kumarpara.

Both the roads went underwater and were badly damaged during the flood.

Noor Azizur Rahman, a chief engineer of Sylhet City Corporation, said more than a hundred roads in the city area has become unfit to use. Besides, all the roads along the Surma River have been damaged. "The total amount of loss is estimated at Tk two billion.

He said, “We have started repair works where the damage is severe at some places. However, not everything has been done yet.”

Advocate Saleh Ahmad Salim, councilor of ward No. 22 of Sylhet City Corporation, said that there are 108 roads in his ward. All roads have been affected by the recent flooding. He demanded that the damaged road be repaired as soon as possible to ease the suffering of the people.

Meanwhile, the city mayor and chief engineer have talked to the road officials to repair the damaged roads as early as possible.

