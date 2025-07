The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) pushed 17 individuals into Bangladesh through two border points in Panchagarh early today.

Ten were pushed in through the Banglapara border in Haribhasa union of Sadar upazila, while seven others entered via the Bhajanpur border in Tetulia upazila.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained all 17 and handed them over to the respective police stations for investigation.