Dark days await us: BNP lawmaker

In his Facebook post, Shahadat Hossain Salim wrote, “Since Friday night, the roads have remained paralysed by a severe 32-hour-long traffic jam stretching from Chandina to Ashariarchar in Narayanganj on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. Passengers suffered indescribable and immense hardship. A patient died after getting stuck in an ambulance in the long traffic jam, while many expatriates missed their scheduled flights because they could not reach the airport on time.”

Shahadat Hossain Salim said National Parliament Whip ABM Ashraf Uddin Nijan held a virtual meeting with the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and officials of the highway police and Roads and Highways Department in Cumilla and Narayanganj to investigate the cause of the suffering. He said, “I had the opportunity to sit beside the whip and closely observe the entire meeting. But I was extremely surprised and deeply disappointed to see that, despite such a major incident and the immense suffering of the people, there was not the slightest sense of remorse or accountability among the responsible officials.”