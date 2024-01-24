Jashore-Khulna road lies dilapidated even after Tk 4b repairs

A staggering Tk 4 billion has been spent on the repair of a 38-kilometre stretch of the Jashore-Khulna highway throughout the last nine years. Still, the section mostly remains in a sorry state, causing immense sufferings to the commuters.

Whenever the road is repaired, it does not take a long time to get rutted and filled with potholes. The authorities repaired the highway in the middle of 2022 for the last time, but it started wearing the previous dilapidated look within several months.

While visiting the highway from Jashore town to Rajghat of Nawapara, ruts were seen at different spots, while the bitumen layer eroded in some places. Also, there were numerous potholes in some areas.