78pc work of runway completed, flight operations from Dec

The 9000 ft runway of Cox’s Bazar airport is being expanded by another 1,700 feet in the north by reclaiming land of the Bay of Bengal. Seventy-eight per cent of work on the runway expansion was completed as of Wednesday afternoon. People concerned expect it will be possible to begin the operations of domestic and international flights after completing the remaining work by December.

Visiting the area, construction of the runway was seen progressing in the north of the existing runway on a vast area of sea water. Safety nets have been erected on two sides of the runway under construction by placing boulders that were brought from Malaysia. Concrete blocks were being installed on boulders in a bid to protect the runway from any damage during natural disaster or tidal surge. Consulted by foreign engineers, more than 400 workers are working day and night.