Ratargul Swamp Forest offers livelihoods for locals

People living in the villages around Ratargul Forest are dependent on the freshwater swamp forest for their livelihood as hundreds of tourists flock there to enjoy the scenic beauty of the forest.

Many local people maintain their life by operating boats in the forest carrying tourists while many others are running small business.

Boatman Raju Miah, a resident of Aulatuk village near Ratargul Forest, said he runs a tourist boat from Motor ghat and earn Taka 200 for every trip.