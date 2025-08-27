Ratargul Swamp Forest offers livelihoods for locals
People living in the villages around Ratargul Forest are dependent on the freshwater swamp forest for their livelihood as hundreds of tourists flock there to enjoy the scenic beauty of the forest.
Many local people maintain their life by operating boats in the forest carrying tourists while many others are running small business.
Boatman Raju Miah, a resident of Aulatuk village near Ratargul Forest, said he runs a tourist boat from Motor ghat and earn Taka 200 for every trip.
He said during the pick season, he can operate six to eight trips everyday against two trips during off season.
Noting that a total of 45 boats run from Motor ghat, Raju Miah said, "We depend on tourists. If they do not come, we will fall in trouble."
Locals said people of some 10 village depend on the forest to maintain their livelihood.
Boatmen said about 200 boats run every day from three ghats- Ratargul ghat, Motor ghat and Chiringgi ghat.
Shop keeper Quyyum said he run a small business at Motor ghat and his selling depends on tourists.
Mohammad Masum, a tourist who came from Narayanganj with his family, said they were visiting Ratargul for the first time as it is a very popular tourist spot.
"We are very happy enjoying the beauty of the swamp forest," he said.
Ratargul Swamp Forest is located in Gowain River, Fatehpur Union, Gowainghat, Sylhet.
Ratargul was once thought to be the only swamp forest in Bangladesh and one of the few freshwater swamp forests in the world.
According to the Forest Department, the total area of the Ratargul forest is about 3,325 acres. Of those, 504 acres was declared as the wildlife sanctuary in 2015.
The evergreen forest is situated by the river Goain and linked with the channel Chengir Khal. Most of the trees growing here are the Dalbergia reniformis (Koroch tree).
Usually the forest remains under 20–30 feet water during the rainy season. Rest of the year, water level of the forest remains about 10 feet deep.