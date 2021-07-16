Local News

Covid-19

‘Expired liquid tubes’ used for collecting samples at Pabna health complex

Prothom Alo English Desk
‘Expired liquid tubes’ used for collecting samples at Pabna health complex
‘Expired liquid tubes’ used for collecting samples at Pabna health complexUNB

A man complained of a date-expired liquid tube being used for collecting his sample for test of novel coronavirus infection at Pabna Sadar Upazila Health Complex (UHC) Thursday. The complaint has led to the revelation that at least 19 samples were collected in this way.

For the sake of accurate and reliable results, their samples will have to be collected again.

Advertisement

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, noticed the tube used to collect his sample had an expiry date of June, 2021. When he inquired about it the responsible officer told him to file an official complaint.

Pabna civil surgeon Manisar Chowdhury said as the officer-in-charge of the health complex was ill, someone else was collecting the samples for Covid-19 testing.

Advertisement

The substitute used 19 expired liquid tubes for sample collection. These were immediately replaced after the matter came to attention.

“As expired tubes may give wrong results, samples of some people will have to be taken again,” he added.

Pabna deputy commissioner Russel Hossain said, “We have taken immediate action in this regard and samples were taken with unexpired tubes after that.”

Read more from Local News
Advertisement