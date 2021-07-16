‘Expired liquid tubes’ used for collecting samples at Pabna health complex

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, noticed the tube used to collect his sample had an expiry date of June, 2021. When he inquired about it the responsible officer told him to file an official complaint.
Pabna civil surgeon Manisar Chowdhury said as the officer-in-charge of the health complex was ill, someone else was collecting the samples for Covid-19 testing.
The substitute used 19 expired liquid tubes for sample collection. These were immediately replaced after the matter came to attention.
“As expired tubes may give wrong results, samples of some people will have to be taken again,” he added.
Pabna deputy commissioner Russel Hossain said, “We have taken immediate action in this regard and samples were taken with unexpired tubes after that.”