78 abandoned by BSF handed over to Coast Guard, several abused
The Forest Department has handed over 78 Bangladeshis, who were left behind by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in the Sundarbans, to the Coast Guard.
The Bangladeshis were left at Mandarbaria Char in the western Sundarbans of Shyamnagar upazila in Satkhira.
The handover took place around 11:00 pm on Saturday night, a day after the group was abandoned, from the Forest Department’s Mandarbaria camp to the Coast Guard's Kaka-Dobeki camp.
According to Forest Department officials, most of the 78 individuals were in poor health, with several bearing marks of physical abuse.
Md Mashiur Rahman, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) for the Satkhira Range, told Prothom Alo that he had been informed by the Mandarbaria camp that the rescued individuals were seriously ill after reportedly spending days without food. They were in urgent need of saline, water, and food. Upon receiving this information, and with the support of the local administration, RAB, and the Satkhira Range of the Forest Department, he reached the Mandarbaria camp with necessary supplies.
Upon arrival, Mashiur found that most of the individuals were sick—one had a broken arm, and several bore visible signs of torture. Their condition improved somewhat after being given food, saline, and water.
At around 11:00 pm, they were handed over to Atikur Rahman, Contingent Commander of the Coast Guard’s Kaka-Dobeki camp. Mashiur Rahman was informed that the group would be taken to the Mongla Coast Guard Office.
None from the Mongla Coast Guard received calls for comment on the issue.
Mashiur Rahman said the rescued individuals said they had gone to India for work. Indian police arrested them a week ago in different parts of the country. Later they were brought to the Mandarbaria area inside Sundarbans by several speedboats.
The rescued individuals are from different districts of Khulna division.