78 abandoned by BSF handed over to Coast Guard, several abused

The Forest Department has handed over 78 Bangladeshis, who were left behind by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) in the Sundarbans, to the Coast Guard.

The Bangladeshis were left at Mandarbaria Char in the western Sundarbans of Shyamnagar upazila in Satkhira.

The handover took place around 11:00 pm on Saturday night, a day after the group was abandoned, from the Forest Department’s Mandarbaria camp to the Coast Guard's Kaka-Dobeki camp.

According to Forest Department officials, most of the 78 individuals were in poor health, with several bearing marks of physical abuse.