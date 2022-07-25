Local News

SUST student stabbed dead by mugger on campus

Prothom Alo English Desk
A student of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) was stabbed to death by a mugger on the campus on Monday evening, reports UNB.

The deceased is Bulbul Ahmed, a third year student of the Public Administration Department.

Witnesses said Bulbul along with his friends went to the New Zealand area, adjacent to the Shaheed Minar on the campus in the afternoon. At one stage, his friends rescued him, as he sustained stab injuries by a mugger.

Bulbul was first rushed to the university medical centre and later shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where on duty doctor Kaniz Fatema declared him dead around 7:45pm.

SUST proctor Israt Ibne Ismail said police force has been sent to the spot to detain the mugger.

Hearing the news, SUST vice-chancellor, student’s welfare advisor, among others, visited the deceased student.

