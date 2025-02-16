Ashulia gas cylinder blast: One dies, three critical in hospital
Shiuly Akter, 32, one of the 11 victims who sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast in Savar died early Sunday while undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital.
Resident surgeon at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, Shawon Bin Rahman said Shiuly had suffered burn injuries on 95 per cent of her body in Friday night's fire.
The fire occured when a gas cylinder exploded inside an apartment in Gomail area of Ashulia while family members were making pitha (rice cakes). The list of victims included four children.
Hearing a big boom, neighbours rushed to the spot and took the injured first to Ashulia Women and Children's Hospital. After first aid there, they were all shifted to the hospital in Dhaka.
The victims are- Surjo Banu, 50, Zahura Begum, 70, Md Monir Hossain, 45, Sohel Rana, 38, Sumon Mia, 32, Shiuly Akhtar, 32, Sharmin, 35, Samin Mahmud, 15, Mahadi, 7, Soaid, 4, and Sumaiya, 4.
Of them, Shiuly succumbed to her injuries while conditions of Sumona, Sharmin, and Soaid were stated to be critical, said the resident physician. The family gathered at the flat on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.