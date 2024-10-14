Gas cylinder blast kills 3 in Lakshmipur, 20 injured

At least three people were killed and 20 others injured from the gas cylinder blast on a bus in Sadar upazila of Lakshmipur district early Monday.

The deceased were identified as Suman Hossain, son of Batu Mia; Md Yusuf Mia and his brother Hridoy Hossain, sons of Sujamia. They were respectively from Charmonsha and Banchanagar areas of the Sadar Upazila.