BSF pushes in 14 with Tk 200, water bottle and food packet
The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has pushed 14 individuals into Bangladesh through the Baraibari border in Roumari upazila of Kurigram.
They were pushed into Bangladesh through the ‘no man's land’ near border pillar number 1067 early morning Tuesday. There are nine men and five women among them.
The people who were forced into Bangladesh said they were residents of Assam state in India. The BSF handed each of them Tk 200, a bottle of water, and a packet of food before forcefully pushing them into Bangladesh.
One of the victims is Khairul Islam. He said, “My family has land and houses in Mikirbhita of Assam. I am a primary school teacher. My parents are original residents of Assam. My mother and elder brothers are serving as ward members there.”
Khairul further said, “I was picked up on 23 May. Later, I was sent to the Matiya detention camp in Goalpara in India. I was pushed into Bangladesh before Fazr prayer. Before taking us to the border, the BSF members gave us Tk 200, a water bottle and a packet of food each. If anyone refused to come, they were beaten.”
Speaking to the locals it has been learnt that the situation escalated in the area between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF) centering the push-ins. Later, the BSF fired four rounds of bullets as the locals and BGB members took stance along the border to prevent push in.
Later, the BGB took initiative to arrange a flag meeting. But the BSF denied it. Rather, they try to intimidate the locals with drones and heavy weapons aimed at the locals in the Bangladesh territory.
Although the BGB admitted to the escalation, they denied any incident of BSF members opening fire.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, 35 BGB battalion captain (CO) Hasanur Rahman said the scheduled flag meeting didn’t take place. The 14 detainees have been taken to the Boraibari camp. The administration will first verify their nationality and then take legal actions accordingly.
Former lawmaker from the Kurigram-4 constituency Ruhul Amin told Prothom Alo, “BSF forcefully pushed in 14 citizens into Bangladesh. The members of BSF fired rubber bullets as we, the locals, and BGB men tried to stop them. Apart from that, they used drones to intimidate us. We also noticed some heavy vehicles along the Indian border. I don’t know why the BGB is not admitting that. The people who were pushed in have been taken to the Boraibari BGB camp.