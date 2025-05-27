BSF pushes in 14 with Tk 200, water bottle and food packet

The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has pushed 14 individuals into Bangladesh through the Baraibari border in Roumari upazila of Kurigram.

They were pushed into Bangladesh through the ‘no man's land’ near border pillar number 1067 early morning Tuesday. There are nine men and five women among them.

The people who were forced into Bangladesh said they were residents of Assam state in India. The BSF handed each of them Tk 200, a bottle of water, and a packet of food before forcefully pushing them into Bangladesh.

One of the victims is Khairul Islam. He said, “My family has land and houses in Mikirbhita of Assam. I am a primary school teacher. My parents are original residents of Assam. My mother and elder brothers are serving as ward members there.”