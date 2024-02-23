Four ARSA terrorists detained with arms from Ukhia
The police’s Armed Police Battalion (APBn) have detained four terrorists linked to the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) from Rohingya camps in Ukhia of Cox’s Bazar.
During a drive in the camp-15 at Jamtoli around 12:00 am on Friday, the police also recovered many arms and ammunition from their possession, said Amir Jafar, additional deputy inspector general (DIG) of APBN Battalion-8.
The arrestees are - Mohammed Amin, 23, Petan Sharif, 43, Abul Kashem, 33, and Syedur Rahman, 25. They all are residents of the Rohingya camp and maintain vital positions in ARSA.
The police also recovered 5 single guns, 1 LG, 36 rifle bullets, 8 bullet shells, 4 shotgun cartridges, 3 hand-made grenades, 3 large crackers, 1 walkie talkie set, 2 large knives, 1 slingshot, and 2 iron chains.
Additional DIG Amir Jafar made the disclosure at a press conference at the battalion office in Ukhia around 11:00 am on Friday. He said they conducted the drive on information that some armed ARSA members took position in the camp no-15, in an effort to carry out sabotage.
When the police team reached the spot, the ARSA terrorists attempted to flee, but the police managed to detain four of them. Around 10-12 ARSA men managed to flee the scene.
Amir Jafar further said the ARSA men had a large-scale plan to take control over the Rohingya shelter. A process was underway to handover them to the police station following registration of a case.