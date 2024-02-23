Four ARSA terrorists detained with arms from Ukhia

Additional DIG Amir Jafar made the disclosure at a press conference at the battalion office in Ukhia around 11:00 am on Friday. He said they conducted the drive on information that some armed ARSA members took position in the camp no-15, in an effort to carry out sabotage.

When the police team reached the spot, the ARSA terrorists attempted to flee, but the police managed to detain four of them. Around 10-12 ARSA men managed to flee the scene.

Amir Jafar further said the ARSA men had a large-scale plan to take control over the Rohingya shelter. A process was underway to handover them to the police station following registration of a case.