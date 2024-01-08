Post-polls violence leaves one dead, injures 13 in Netrokona

A man who sustained injuries in clashes between the supporters of the winning and the defeated candidates in the 12th parliamentary elections in Netrokona, died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday.
Another 13 people also sustained injuries in the clashes that were reported from Dewasri Bazar of Sukhari union parishad and Dwegaon area of Luneshwer union parishad in Atpara uapzila of the Netrokona-3 (Kendua-Atpara) constituency around 9:00 pm on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Nurul Amin, 24, from Dwegaon area of Luneshwer union parishad in Atpara upazila.
Unofficial results of the 12th parliamentary elections show incumbent lawmaker and Awami League-nominated candidate Asim Kumar Ukil (boat) lost to independent candidate Iftikar Uddin Talukder (truck). Asim Kumar Ukil secured 74,550 votes while Iftikar Uddin bagged 76,803 votes.
According to locals and police sources, as the polls results were out on Sunday night, truck supporters brought out a victory procession in Dewasri Bazar and Dwegaon area and they engaged in clashes with the boat supporters in both places, leaving at least 14 people injured from both sides.
The injured truck supporters were Nirob Miah, Kabirul Miah, Kamrul Islam, Habibur Rahman, Ashrab Ali, Jasim Uddin, Baki Miah, Likhan Miah, Asaduzzaman, Golam Hossain, Nurul Amina and Rajan Miah while the injured boat supporter was Taib Ali.
Locals took the injured to Atpara and Madan upazila health complexes for treatment. Taib Ali, Nurul Amin and Rajon Miah were shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital in critical condition.
Later on Sunday night, Nurul Amin and Rajon Miah were shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital as their condition deteriorated. Nurul Amin succumbed to his injuries at 4:00 pm on Monday.
Atpara police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Tohidur Rahman confirmed the death of Nurul Amin.
Atpara upazila nirbahi officer and assistant returning officer Litus Lowrence Chiran said police and Border Guard Bangladesh personnel led by a mobile court were deployed and the situation remains under control now.