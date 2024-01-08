Post-polls violence leaves one dead, injures 13 in Netrokona

A man who sustained injuries in clashes between the supporters of the winning and the defeated candidates in the 12th parliamentary elections in Netrokona, died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday.

Another 13 people also sustained injuries in the clashes that were reported from Dewasri Bazar of Sukhari union parishad and Dwegaon area of Luneshwer union parishad in Atpara uapzila of the Netrokona-3 (Kendua-Atpara) constituency around 9:00 pm on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Amin, 24, from Dwegaon area of Luneshwer union parishad in Atpara upazila.