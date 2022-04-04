Faridpur hospitals see spike in diarrhoea cases

The number of diarrhoea patients, mostly children, has been rising alarmingly in Faridpur hospitals for the past one month.

Besides diarrhoea, hospitals are struggling to manage the huge flow of patients suffering from fever, cold, and pneumonia.

During a visit on Sunday, the UNB correspondent found that more than 300 children are being given treatment at the indoor and outdoor units of Zahed Memorial Shishu Hospital in Faridpur town daily on average.