Farmer dies of electrocution in Jhenaidah

A farmer was electrocuted to death at Chorkol village of Madhuhati union of Jhenaidah Sadar upazila on Monday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Saidul Islam, 40, son of the late Jaha Box of the village.

Local journalist Manzur Dhali said the electric meter of Saidul's newly constructed house was displaced due to a sudden storm on Thursday evening. Saidul was electrocuted while trying to set up the meter on Monday morning.

Saidul was rushed to Jhenaidah Sadar hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

As there was no complaint, the body was handed over to the family, said Sheikh Mohammad Sohel Rana, officer in charge (OC) of Jhenaidah Sadar police station.