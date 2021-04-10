Father's bid to marry off minor foiled in Thakurgaon

Officials of the local administration have foiled a bid to marry off a minor girl in Thakurgaon's Ranishankail upazila, reports UNB.

The family had fixed the marriage of a ninth grader in Bhangbari on Friday, officials said.

After being alerted by local people, a team from the local administration, led by upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Sohel Sultan Julker Nain Kabir, reached the house of the girl and stopped the marriage.

Later, a mobile court fined the girl's father Tk 5,000 for violating the government’s Covid directive by arranging the marriage.