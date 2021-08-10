Ferry with heavy vehicles banned from plying under Padma bridge: Khalid

“It is difficult to move ferries with heavy vehicles during strong current on Shimulia-Banglabazar route. So only light vehicles and ambulance carrying ferries can cross the river till further notice,” he said.
People have been asked to use Paturia-Daulatdia ghat and Harina ghat in Chandpur for vehicles and the number of ferries will be increased on those routes, he added.
“It is so unfortunate that a number of collisions occurred with pillars of the under-construction Padma Bridge which is so embarrassing,” said the state minister.
The government has taken the decision after the collision of a ferry with a pillar of under-construction Padma Bridge.
Earlier in the day Bangladesh Inland and Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) suspended the master and the Sukani of Ro Ro Birsreshtha Jahangir over the incident of the ferry hitting the pillar Padma Bridge.
The suspended were identified as Master Inland Master officer Mohammad Delwarul Islam and Wheel Sukani Mohamamd Abul Kalam Azad.
Besides, a five-member probe body led by joint secretary Rashedul Islam, Director (technical) of BIWTC, was formed to look into the incident. The committee has been asked to submit its report with recommendation within three working days. Two other incidents of ferry colliding with the bridge’s pillar occurred in July and August.