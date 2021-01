Fire broke out at Konka Electronics warehouse in Narayanganj on Sunday morning.

Atiqul Islam, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Sonargaon, told Prothom Alo that he has heard that people were stranded inside the building.

Details of the incident could not be known immediately, he added.

Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense authorities said nine units of fire fighters are working to douse the fire.

The fire could not be controlled as of 1:00am, the authorities added.