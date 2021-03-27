Five shot dead in Brahmanbaria

Five people were killed in Brahmanbaria district as Hefazat-e-Islam activists clashed with police and ruling party men on Saturday.

Four were killed on Cumilla-Sylhet highway in Nandanpur area of Brahmanbaria sadar at around 5:00pm. A madrasa student died in separate clashes between madrasa students and ruling party student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at the district town’s Kandipara area.

The deceased are workshop owner Zuru Alam, 35, son of Abdul Latif Mia of Nandanpur Haria village; day labourer Badal Mia, 24, son of Dabir Mia of Sunamganj’s Dirai upazila; Sujan Mia, 22, son of Juru Ali of Moinda village in Brahmanbaria and plumber Md Kawsar, 22, of Budhol village of the district.

A student of Jamiya Younusia Madrasa named Jubayer,17, also died in the Kandirpara clash. He is from Saridpur village of the district.