Rokeya University student killed in Rangpur clash

A student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur has been killed as a clash broke out between the students, demonstrating seeking reform in quota system, and police and the members of Bangladesh Chhatra League in Rangpur.

Students protesting for reform in quota in government jobs clashed with police and Chhatra League today, Tuesday.

At the time police shot rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse the student. Over one hundred students have been injured.