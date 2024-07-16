Rokeya University student killed in Rangpur clash
A student of Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur has been killed as a clash broke out between the students, demonstrating seeking reform in quota system, and police and the members of Bangladesh Chhatra League in Rangpur.
Students protesting for reform in quota in government jobs clashed with police and Chhatra League today, Tuesday.
At the time police shot rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse the student. Over one hundred students have been injured.
Abu Saeed, 22, is a student of 12th batch of English Department at Rokeya University. He is a resident of Pirganj upazila in Rangpur. University proctor Shariful Islam confirmed the identity of the student.
The clash broke out at Park intersection in front of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur at around 2:00pm today.
The violence continued till filing this report at around 4:30pm. Abu Sayeed received injuries during the clash in the afternoon. Later, he was taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Emergency department physician Ashiqul Arefin said he had died before reaching the hospital.