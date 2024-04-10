Padma Bridge: Record Tk 49m toll collected in 24 hrs
The government earned a record Tk 49 million in revenue through toll from the vehicles that crossed the Padma Bridge in 24 hours till 12:00 am Tuesday.
“A total of Tk 49,067,050 toll was collected from 12:00 Monday to 12:00 am Tuesday from 45,204 vehicles that crossed the bridge during the period.
“It is the highest amount collected so far in the 24-hour period,” said Amirul Haidar Chowdhury, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bridges Authority (BBA).
Earlier on 27 June, a record Tk 46 million toll was collected from around 43,137 vehicles that crossed the bridge.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally inaugurated the bridge on 25 June and it was opened to traffic the next morning.
So far, the BBA has collected over Tk 14.54 billion toll from 18 million vehicles that crossed the bridge till Tuesday.