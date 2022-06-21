Local News

Flight operations to resume 'soon' at Sylhet airport: State minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Flight operations at Sylhet's MAG Osmani International Airport will resume soon, said state minister for civil aviation M Mahbub Ali on Monday.

"If there is no more rain and the flood situation remains static, then the flight operation at the airport will resume soon. The decision will be taken to operate flights at Sylhet airport considering the safety of the passengers," he said, reports UNB.

Mahbub revealed this information while talking to the reporters when visiting the airport.

He also visited the approach area, runway and terminal of the airport.

The street lights of the approach area of the airport are out of order now and that's why the flight operation remained suspended, he said.

Already a team of the civil aviation authorities of Bangladesh has inspected the airport area, he added.

Flight operation at Sylhet's MAG Osmani International Airport has been suspended since 17 June due to the deteriorating flood situation in the region.

