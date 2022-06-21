Flight operations to resume 'soon' at Sylhet airport: State minister

Mahbub revealed this information while talking to the reporters when visiting the airport.
He also visited the approach area, runway and terminal of the airport.
The street lights of the approach area of the airport are out of order now and that's why the flight operation remained suspended, he said.
Already a team of the civil aviation authorities of Bangladesh has inspected the airport area, he added.
Flight operation at Sylhet's MAG Osmani International Airport has been suspended since 17 June due to the deteriorating flood situation in the region.