Flood, erosion leave 500 families homeless in Kurigram

Some 500 families of Mohanganj union of Char Rajibpur upazila have been rendered homeless and many families are living under open sky due to erosion and flood in the district in the last three months, UNB reports.

Although the wounds of floods and river erosion have dried up, the people of these families, who are jobless due to corona, are spending the night in dilapidated huts, unable to repair their houses due to financial problems.

Local public representatives have applied for Gucchagram (cluster villages) for the safe shelter of the families of these eroded areas.

Roumari and Char Rajibpur upazilas, are separated from Kurigram district town by the Brahmaputra River. This year’s floods and river erosion have caused severe damage in these two upazilas. It takes two to two and a half hours by boat to reach these two upazilas from the district town.