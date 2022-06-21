Flood victims plead for relief in Sylhet's Companiganj

Hundreds of people waiting on highway as their houses were inundated by floodwater were looking for vehicles with relief goods.

Samia Begum, with her child on her lap, is one of the flood victims waiting for relief on Sylhet-Gowainghat-Companiganj highway. Her wet clothes testify the travail she went through to reach the highway from the temporary shelter center she is now living due to floods.

On Monday afternoon, Samia said she had not eaten anything since last night. She was thirsty as she could not avail drinking water.

Samia is a resident of Telikhal union of Companiganj upazila in Sylhet. She had taken shelter at under construction building of fire service on Thursday after her house was flooded. Around 450 marooned people have taken shelter at the fire service building.