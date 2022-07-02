Flood waters recedes, water crises persist in Sylhet

Asif Ahmed, executive engineer of Sylhet WDB, said, “The water is receding slowly but the flood situation is not expected to deteriorate in the next few days.”
Due to heavy rains from June 15, and upstream water running down from India, Sylhet and other north-eastern districts of the country faced the most devastating flood in living memory. For almost 17 days 80 per cent of the district remained under water and normal life there came to a complete standstill.
As tube wells of the flood-hit region also submerged, an extreme crisis of drinkable water and food became imminent in Sylhet.
“Total 99 unions of 13 upazilas in the district were flooded. Of the 35,000 government tube wells in the district 27,000 were submerged along with 2,000 more private ones,” told Alamgir Hossain, executive engineer of district Department of Public Health Engineering.
He said, “Eight mobile water treatment plants with capacity to supply 5,000 liters of water each have been received from the government. Of them six has been distributed to flood hit Sylhet city, COmpaniganj, Gowainghat, Kanaighat, Bishwanath, Fenchuganj and another two have been kept in reserve.”
“We are campaigning to teach the steps to purify tube well water after flood water recedes,” he added.
Ismail Ali, from Tererton area in the city said, “For eight days my house was under water and we just started cleaning the house today.”
He mentioned another problem that came up with receding water - an all-encompassing, unbearable stench from rotten wastes.
Nur Azizur Rahman, chief engineer of Sylhet City Corporation said “The city corporation is conducting a cleaning drive of the garbage from the canal and other water bodies. The whole city will be cleaned with bleaching powder.”
Meanwhile, Mukul Ahmed, a trader from Bangabir road said, “Though water went down from my shop the roads remained submerged for the 17th day. My business has completely gone down and I don't know how many days the situation will remain like this.”