Floodwater recedes, but foul stench grips Sylhet city

During a visit to the divisional city and the adjacent areas Saturday morning, it was seen that the floodwater subsided from the city to a remarkable extent and most of the highways resurfaced.
Some important streets, including Shahjalal Upashahar, Taltala road, and some lanes, were still lying under water. Vehicles were moving on the roads despite adversities.
The situation turned acute in Jatarpur, Mirabazar, Shahjalal Upashahar, Sobhanighat, Mirza Jangal, Taltala, Jamtala, Sheikh Ghat, Ghasitula, Kuar Par and Laladighir Par areas of the city as a strong stench spread from the dirty water there.
Shahnewaz Hossain, a resident of Jatarpur area, said the suffering took a new shape for them when the water started receding. Earlier, the floodwater was a bit muddy but there was not much dirt.
Now, the water is dirty and black. The pedestrians are facing skin complications after walking through the dirty roads, he added.
According to the Sylhet district administration, some 389,320 families of the district were affected in the flood while 22,150 houses and 28,945 hectares of cropland were damaged.
The water level in the adjacent rivers also receded to a significant extent. The Surma River was flowing at 13.58 cm at Kanaighat point and at 10.82cm at Sylhet point Saturday morning. The water in Kushiara also subsided to a significant extent.
Asif Ahmed, executive engineer of Sylhet Water Development Board, said water is receding slowly in absence of rain. If it does not rain within a few days, the water will subside further.
However, it may rain at the end of next month, he added.