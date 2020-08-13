Four drown in Nilphamari

Four people, including three children, drowned in ponds in separate incidents in Nilphamari district on Wednesday, BSS reports.

A mother and her child drowned in a pond near their house in Chilahati-Pragatipara area in Bhogdaburi union of the upazila Wednesday morning.

They were identified as Aleya Begum, 25, wife of Ismail Hossain of the aforesaid area and their seven-month-old daughter Moni Akhter.

Police recovered their bodies around 11:00am and sent to the Nilphamari General Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.