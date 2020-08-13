Four drown in Nilphamari

Four people, including three children, drowned in ponds in separate incidents in Nilphamari district on Wednesday, BSS reports.
A mother and her child drowned in a pond near their house in Chilahati-Pragatipara area in Bhogdaburi union of the upazila Wednesday morning.
They were identified as Aleya Begum, 25, wife of Ismail Hossain of the aforesaid area and their seven-month-old daughter Moni Akhter.
Police recovered their bodies around 11:00am and sent to the Nilphamari General Hospital’s morgue for autopsy.
Two other children drowned in the pond at Ghanopara village under Sonaray union of the upazila on Wednesday noon.
They were Saima Begum, 5, daughter of one Delwar Hossain of Chakdhapara village and Sumona Akhter, 6, daughter of one Sumon Rahman of the same village.
They accidently fell into the pond while playing near it, locals said.
Sonaray Union Parishad chairman Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the death news of the two children.